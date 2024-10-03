Apple has announced its Diwali festive offers, including deals on iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other ecosystem products. As part of this festive sale, Apple is bundling Beats Solo Buds in the Festive Special Edition colourway at no extra cost with purchases of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. The company is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans and bank cashback options across several products.

Apple is offering the Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition for free with purchases of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus until October 4. This offer is valid on Apple’s online store and at retail stores in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai. Additionally, Apple is providing cashback offers on eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, as well as no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Bank cashback on iPhones

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – Rs 5000

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus – Rs 5000

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Rs 3000

iPhone SE – Rs 2000

Macs

Similar to the iPhone offers, Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 10000 on Mac devices when purchased with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.

Bank cashback on Macs

MacBook Air (M3 chip) 13-inch and 15-inch – Rs 10000

MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13-inch – Rs 8000

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch – Rs 10000

Mac Studio – Rs 10000

iMac 24-inch – Rs 10000

Mac mini – Rs 4000

iPads

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on select iPad models with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.

Bank cashback on iPads

iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch – Rs 6000

iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch – Rs 4000

iPad – Rs 2500

iPad mini – Rs 3000

Apple Watch

Customers can enjoy bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on Apple Watch models, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Bank cashback on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Rs 6000

Apple Watch Series 10 – Rs 4000

Apple Watch SE 2 – Rs 2000

AirPods

Apple AirPods are available with up to Rs 2000 cashback on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI plans of up to six months.

Bank cashback on AirPods

AirPods Pro – Rs 2000

AirPods 4 – Rs 1500

AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation – Rs 1500

AirPods Max – Rs 4000

Others

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 2000 on HomePod and Rs 2500 on Beats audio products, with no-interest EMI plans of up to six months available for both.