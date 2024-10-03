Tech Wrap Oct 3: Apple festive offer, Google for India, WhatsApp, and more

Apple Diwali festive offer: Cashback, bundle deals, no-cost EMIs, and more

Apple is offering the Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition at no additional cost with purchases of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, customers can receive up to Rs 10,000 cashback on iPhones, Macs, iPads, Watches, and accessories when using select bank cards. Apple is also providing no-cost EMI plans and the opportunity to personalise products with free engraving. This festive offer is available on Apple's online store and at retail locations in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi.

Gemini Live now available in Hindi

During the Google for India event, Google announced various India-centric AI features, including the addition of Hindi language support for Gemini Live. The service is now available in Hindi, with support for eight additional Indian languages expected soon. Google also introduced AI-generated summaries in Google Maps and an AI Overview feature in Search that includes video capabilities.

WhatsApp is testing a new typing indicator design for both individual and group chats, as discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.18 update, according to WABetainfo. This feature aims to enhance user experience by providing real-time typing updates directly within the chat interface.

Acer has launched the Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop, which features a 14.5-inch IPS WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, this laptop is designed for gaming, video editing, and 3D modelling. Priced at Rs 139,999, it is available online and in select retail stores.

According to a senior company executive, over 80 percent of the credit disbursed by Google Pay, in collaboration with its lending partners, is directed towards customers in Tier-II cities and beyond, addressing the limited access to financial institutions in these areas.

As Google marks its 20th anniversary in India and unveils the 10th edition of Google for India, the company has announced plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) to every user in the country. This initiative includes expanding AI capabilities in regional languages, establishing a Google Safety Engineering Centre in India, and empowering 10 million Indians with AI skills.

OpenAI, the organisation behind ChatGPT, has raised $6.6 billion in a recent funding round, increasing its post-money valuation to $157 billion. This milestone positions OpenAI among the most highly valued private companies worldwide. The rapid growth in popularity and valuation since the launch of ChatGPT has attracted global attention, with the platform now boasting 250 million active users weekly.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy A16 in both 4G and 5G versions in December, with leaks revealing several key specifications. One of the notable features anticipated for the Galaxy A16 is an IP54 rating, making it Samsung's first budget smartphone to offer some protection against dust and water ingress.

Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Tab S10 series is now available for purchase in India. Unlike the previous generation, which featured three display options, the 2024 range of Android tablets from the South Korean electronics maker is offered in two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and include an anti-reflective display coating for improved visual clarity. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series comes with launch offers.

Apple is set to roll out Apple Intelligence this month, with the iOS 18.1 update introducing a range of AI-powered features for eligible iPhones. However, Indian users with compatible models may experience delays in accessing these features, particularly regarding localised Indian language support, which is not expected to be available until next year.

Google has made its Gemini Nano model accessible to developers on Android devices through experimental access, allowing app developers to incorporate AI-enhanced features into their applications. Android developers can now explore Gemini Nano using the AI Edge SDK via AI Core, which was previously available only through a limited early access preview. This experimental access is currently restricted to the Pixel 9 series, with support for additional devices expected soon, broadening the reach of AI-integrated applications.

Amazon has launched the Fire HD 8, its first tablet featuring an artificial intelligence-powered experience. The tablet has an 8-inch display in a lightweight and portable design. Amazon stated that the Fire HD 8 includes 50 percent more RAM (3GB) than the previous generation model and is available in 32GB and 64GB storage options. The tablet offers AI experiences such as Writing Assist, Webpage Summaries, and Wallpaper Creator, which will roll out later this month.