Apple Let Loose event LIVE: iPad Pro with OLED, iPad Air, Pencil expected

Apple's Let Loose event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel. You can tune in here for the Apple "Let Loose" event via the video embedded in the live blog

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
iPad Pro 12.9 (6th gen) and iPad Air (5th gen)

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Apple is set to kick off its "Let Loose" event on May 7 at 7:30 pm (IST). The Cupertino, US-based technology giant is anticipated to update its iPad portfolio with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Concurrently, Apple is expected to unveil new iPad accessories, such as the Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.
Apple Let Loose event: Where to watch
The virtual launch will be livestreamed on the company’s official website and YouTube channel, catering to a global audience. Additionally, viewers can tune in to the Apple “Let Loose” event via the video embedded in the live blog below. In India, the live stream will commence at 7:30 pm.
Apple Let Loose event: What to expect
iPad Pro: Apple is anticipated to unveil the next-generation iPad Pro model, boasting enhanced performance and a revamped design. The most notable alteration is expected in the display domain, with reports suggesting that the premium iPad variant will be the inaugural model in its lineage to incorporate an OLED display. Regarding design, the 2024 iPad Pro model may adopt a new camera orientation, featuring a rectangular module housing the cameras and flash. There's speculation that the front camera might be positioned in landscape orientation. Furthermore, Apple could introduce the M4 chip with the iPad Pro, purportedly featuring a new neural processing unit (NPU) capable of executing AI models on-device.
iPad Air: Similar to the 2024 iPad Pro, the iPad Air may receive a redesigned camera setup. While the tablet is anticipated to maintain the chassis of the current generation model, it might offer a new 12.9-inch display variant alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Additionally, the iPad Air is expected to incorporate support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, enhancing connectivity capabilities.
iPad accessories: Apple is slated to introduce new iPad accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard Pro. These accessories are likely to be tailored exclusively for the iPad Pro model.

First Published: May 07 2024

