Apple Let Loose event LIVE: iPad Pro with OLED, iPad Air, Pencil expected
Apple's Let Loose event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and YouTube channel. You can tune in here for the Apple "Let Loose" event via the video embedded in the live blog
Apple iPad Pro: Expected specifications
Apple iPad Pro: What to expect
The 2024 iPad Pro is poised to be the flagship product, which is expected to take center stage at Apple’s “Let Loose” event. Anticipated to debut with substantial hardware enhancements, the 2024 iPad Pro model is expected to feature an OLED display flanked by slim bezels. Furthermore, there are reports that the iPad Pro 2024 will debut the M4 chip, superseding the current M3 chip, as the latest Apple silicon iteration. This new chip is said to incorporate an enhanced neural processing unit (NPU), which is said to enable on-device execution of AI models, thus positioning the iPad Pro 2024 as Apple's inaugural AI-capable device. In terms of design, the next-generation iPad Pro is anticipated to unveil a redesigned rectangular rear camera module, with the possibility of even positioning the front camera in a landscape orientation.
Apple Let Loose event: Watch livestream
First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:10 PM IST