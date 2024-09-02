Apple M4 Mac mini to drop USB-A connectivity, getting 5 USB-C ports: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a major redesign of its smallest Mac device, the Mac Mini, this year. While the anticipated Mac Mini update is expected to be more compact than the current generation model, it might miss out on USB-A ports completely. According to a Bloomberg report, the next-generation Mac Mini will feature five USB-C ports in a configuration similar to the current generation Mac Studio model.

According to the report, the M4 chip powered Mac Mini will feature three USB-C ports at the back of the device and two at the front. While the 2024 model is expected to retain the Ethernet port, HDMI connector and headphone jack from its predecessor, Apple might phase out the USB-A ports. If true, the move will not be surprising as Apple already ships MacBook models without the USB-A ports. The report also stated that Apple might bring the same changes to Mac Pro and Mac Studio devices that are anticipated to get the M4 chip by next year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As for the availability of new Mac Mini models, the report stated that Apple Suppliers in China are expected to start shipping the new Mac Mini models to the company’s warehouses in early September. However, the new model is not expected to go on sale until October. The new Mac Mini would likely be accompanied by new M4 powered MacBook Pro and iMac, both of which are expected to remain similar to their predecessor apart from the new chip.

Earlier, Bloomberg had reported that this year’s Mac mini will be significantly smaller in size than the current model, likely approaching the “size of an Apple TV set-top box.” The device is expected to feature an aluminium casing and will be slightly taller than its predecessor. Despite its smaller form factor, the power supply module is expected to still be internal, which would eliminate the need of an external power brick.