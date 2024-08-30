iPhone 16 series: Apple's multi-function capture button to improve imaging

Apple is expected to introduce several new features and changes with its iPhone 16 series, including a dedicated camera button known as the "Capture Button." This physical button is anticipated to offer enhanced control over camera features using touch gestures.

Capture Button on iPhone 16 series: What to expect Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Capture Button is likely to be positioned on the bottom right side of the frame on all four iPhone 16 series models. Similar to the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the Capture Button is expected to be capacitive. However, according to a report by The Information, it may also feature a hybrid mechanism with a clicking function.

The hybrid design could introduce new imaging capabilities to the iPhone 16 series. The capacitive aspect may allow users to swipe on the button to zoom in and out, while the pressing mechanism might activate a "Half-press" function. According to The Information, a light press on the Capture Button would bring the image into focus, while a firmer press would capture the picture. This Half-press function, found on Digital Single-Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras, could enhance the iPhone's imaging performance. A light press would lock both the exposure level and focus, allowing users to adjust the frame more freely.

Furthermore, pressing the Capture Button from the home screen is expected to launch the Camera app, thereby freeing up the Action Button for users who prefer to set up the camera as their quick launch option.