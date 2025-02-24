Apple M4 MacBook Air to be launched soon, iPads and more to follow: Details

Apple is expected to continue its product launches following the recent debut of the iPhone 16e. According to a Bloomberg report, the company plans to refresh its existing line-up, starting with the MacBook Air next month. Other anticipated releases include new iPads, a smart home device, and a second-generation AirTag tracker.

Upcoming Apple products: Details

MacBook Air with M4

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch an M4-powered MacBook Air in March. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are expected to receive the chip upgrade simultaneously. The report suggests that preparations for marketing, sales, and retail teams are already underway. Additionally, low inventory of M2 and M3 models indicates that the launch is imminent.

Beyond the processor upgrade, the new MacBook Air models may introduce other improvements, including Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Centre Stage camera, and an optional nano-texture display. The base model could also feature 16GB of RAM, aligning with the recent MacBook Pro update. No major design changes are anticipated.

New iPads

Apple is expected to release the 11th-generation iPad in April, powered by the A18 chip of the same configuration as in the iPhone 16e. This upgrade is likely to enhance performance and enable Apple Intelligence features. However, no major design modifications are expected.

Additionally, an updated iPad Air with the M3 chip may also be introduced. Apple is speculated to launch new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the Air models.

Smart home display

Apple is reportedly working on a range of smart home devices, with the first expected to be a control hub for all home devices. This anticipated smart home display is expected to sport a six-inch square screen, a front-facing camera for video calls, built-in speakers, and a rechargeable battery.

The device may run a hybrid interface that blends watchOS with iOS StandBy mode. Besides acting as a home automation hub, it could also support apps for browsing, media playback, and other functionalities.

AirTags

Apple is said to be working on a new version of its AirTag tracker. While the design may remain largely unchanged, the updated model is expected to offer improved tracking capabilities and enhanced anti-stalking features.