Apple releases iOS 17.2 with spatial video recording for iPhone 15 Pro, Max

Apple has started rolling out iOS 17.2 update to eligible iPhone models starting December 12. The update introduces a new Journal app, adds more Action Button features, ability to record Spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro models, and more. Here are all the new features coming to iPhones with iOS 17.2 update:

Journal app

Apple said its new Journal app for iPhone would allow users to capture and write about everyday moments and special events in their lives, and include photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and more. The app will use on-device machine learning to provide personalised suggestions to users for journal entries. Journal app will have customisable notifications that can be scheduled to help users develop consistent journaling practice.

Action Button

The Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models gets an additional “translate” option with the new iOS update. The translate option for the Action Button will help iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language.

Camera

The latest iOS update adds the ability to record spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apple said the supported iPhones should be held in stable landscape orientation while recording spatial videos. The videos are recorded at 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution under the new format and can be viewed like a normal video in the Photos app. However, the video appears with ‘Spatial’ label.

Spatial photos and videos are a unique feature of Apple Vision Pro that would transport the user back to the moment in time, according to Apple.

Apple has also improved the focusing speed for the telephoto camera on the Pro models with iOS 17.2 update.

Messages

Apple has improved the Messages app with the new software update. A new Catch-up arrow in the app allows users to jump to their first unread message in a conversation. The Add Sticker option is now available in the context menu that lets users add a sticker directly to a bubble.

Weather

New Weather app widgets have been added that shows next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times and more. A new interactive moon calendar has been added that lets users visualise the phase of the moon on any day.