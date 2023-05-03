Apple set to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 event on June 5



There is a high chance that the tech giant announced a series of product and software announcements during the WWDC 2023 event. Apple has become a synonym for next-level innovation, and whenever Apple decides to launch something, people expect something beyond their thinking. According to some reports, Apple might unveil its new 15-inch MacBook at Worldwide Developer Conference on June 5, 2023.

Apple could also launch iOS 17 It is also expected that along with the new MacBook Air, the company may also launch iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10 and other products.



Another significant launch at WWDC 2023 event could be the AR/VR headset that Apple has been working on for some time now. The device possibly could run by xrOS, which is also expected to launch at the event. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg journalist, in his newsletter Power On, reaffirmed that Apple will launch MacBook Air on June 5 in WWDC 2023. In his previous newsletter as well Mark cited some internal company blogs about the new MacBook Air, which will continue to feature the M2 chipset.

Apple is also trying to launch several laptops at the event as well, which could be a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. iPhone 15 series