Apple to bring AI, spatial content app to its Vision Pro headset

The company plans to roll out the features as part of a software upgrade and they could be available in beta version for developers as soon as this week

Apple's vision pro headset
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 12:39 AM IST
Apple is planning to add Apple Intelligence to its Vision Pro headset, along with an updated mode for guest users and a spatial content app as early as April, Bloomberg News has reported. 
 The company plans to roll out the features as part of a software upgrade and they could be available in beta version for developers as soon as this week, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
  Apple didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  Apple has been rushing to incorporate artificial intelligence into its devices to get ahead of rivals. Reuters had earlier reported that the iPhone maker is in talks with Tencent and TikTok owner ByteDance about integrating their artificial intelligence models into iPhones sold in China. Apple’s Vision Pro starts at $3,499 in the United States.
Topics :Artificial intelligenceApple iPhoneApple Apple TV

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

