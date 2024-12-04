Apple to foray into foldable phone segment in 2026 with a flip-style iPhone

Apple is reportedly planning to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026, with the launch of a flip-style iPhone. According to a report by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the American technology giant's entry into the foldable segment could potentially lead to a significant market expansion, with foldable smartphone sales projected to grow by up to 30 per cent in 2026. This surge contrasts with DSCC’s more modest predictions of 5 per cent growth for the segment in 2024 and 4 per cent in 2025.

Apple's foldable iPhone: What to expect

Previously, Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the company is working on two foldable devices, both expected to be unveiled in 2026. One of these devices is said to be a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, likely to feature a main foldable display between 7.9 and 8.3 inches. Apple is reportedly collaborating with Samsung for the supply of display panels for this foldable iPhone model, which is expected to adopt a Galaxy Z Flip-style design.

In addition to the foldable iPhone, Apple is also said to be developing a foldable iPad or an “All-screen MacBook.” This device, currently under development, is expected to sport an 18.8-inch main foldable display. Renowned analyst Ming Chi Kuo further indicated that Apple has a clear development timeline for the foldable MacBook, although mass production is expected to begin in 2027.

This suggests that Apple could first launch its foldable iPhone model in 2026, followed by a foldable iPad or MacBook in 2027.

The entry of Apple into the foldable segment is likely to accelerate growth and innovation in the market, setting new trends and increasing consumer interest in foldable devices.