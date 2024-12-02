iPhone SE, MacBook Air M4, AirTag, and more: Apple devices expected in 2025

Apple has likely wrapped up its product launches for 2024, setting the stage for 2025. The company is expected to kick off its product refresh cycle in spring 2025, unveiling the iPhone SE 4, M4-powered MacBook Air, new iPads, and a smart home device with an iPad-like display. Here is what to expect:

iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature Apple A18 chip, introduced in the iPhone 16 models. It may also include 8GB RAM, bringing it on par with the iPhone 16 lineup and enabling support for Apple Intelligence.

Expected specifications include:

Display: 6.06-inch OLED with a notch for Face ID sensors, marking the transition away from the home button and Touch ID.

Camera: 48MP rear camera and 12MP front-facing camera.

Battery: A significant upgrade from the 2022 model, with an expected capacity of around 3,279mAh.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C port.

Durability: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone SE 4 is poised to become Apple’s most affordable model with Apple Intelligence support.

M4 MacBook Air

Following the launch of M4-powered MacBook Pro models, Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Air in 2025.

Expected updates include:

Chip: M4

Memory: Base model could feature 16GB RAM, aligning with the MacBook Pro updates.

Design: Minor changes are expected, maintaining the Air's lightweight and portable profile.

Apple may also update the Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chips, likely debuting mid-2025.

iPads

Apple’s focus on Apple Intelligence is expected to influence its iPad lineup in 2025.

Entry-level iPad: The 11th generation model could feature the A18 chip, with minimal design changes.

iPad Air: Expected to receive the M3 chip along with new accessories, such as a Magic Keyboard tailored for Air models.

These updates aim to integrate AI capabilities across Apple’s tablet lineup.

Smart home display

Apple is reportedly working on a range of smart home products, with the first expected to be a control hub for connected devices.

Expected features:

Display: Compact six-inch square screen with a front-facing camera for video calls.

Functionality: Dedicated apps for browsing, media playback, and device management.

Design: Rechargeable battery, built-in speakers, and black and silver colour options.

Operating system: A hybrid interface combining watchOS and iOS StandBy mode.

This device will integrate seamlessly into Apple’s ecosystem, serving as a hub for home automation.

AirTags

A second-generation AirTag is anticipated in early 2025 with following enhancements: