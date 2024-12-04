OnePlus 13R: What to expect from upcoming affordable flagship smartphone

China-based OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 13R along with the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. According to 91mobiles, the smartphone may feature a 50MP telephoto lens, replacing the 2MP macro camera from its predecessor. Other expected upgrades include a brighter display, a larger battery, and more advanced features. The OnePlus 13R, likely a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is set to debut in China this month.

OnePlus 13R: What to expect

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. While similar to the OnePlus 12R’s display, the upcoming model may offer a higher peak brightness.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 13R is anticipated to follow its predecessor's trend of using a generation-older flagship chip. It may come in three configurations, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is also rumoured to pack a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

More From This Section

The most notable upgrade is in the camera setup. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a 50MP telephoto lens alongside a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. This marks a significant improvement over the previous generation's 2MP macro lens.

Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4, Near Field Communication (NFC), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and IP68/IP69 durability ratings.

OnePlus 13R: Expected specifications