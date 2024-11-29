Apple releases ad featuring AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature: Watch here

Apple has released a new holiday-season ad titled Heartstrings, showcasing the AirPods Pro 2’s hearing aid feature. The ad, lauded online for its heartwarming pro-family narrative, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Apple CEO Tim Cook, who praised the teams behind the innovation.

"I'm so proud of the many teams across Apple developing powerful technologies that are improving people’s lives. The Hearing Aid feature on AirPods Pro 2 uses your personalised sound profile so you can hear the moments that matter," Cook said in his post.

Apple Heartstrings ad

The nearly two-minute ad tells the story of a father experiencing hearing loss. Encouraged by his wife, he uses the AirPods Pro 2 as a hearing aid to listen clearly as his daughter plays the guitar she received as a Christmas gift. The emotional storyline highlights the potential real-world impact of the AirPods Pro 2’s advanced hearing aid feature.

The ad received widespread praise on social media, with notable figures like Elon Musk commenting on Tim Cook’s post. Musk wrote, "This is cool," while others highlighted the feature’s role in reducing the stigma associated with traditional hearing aids, as AirPods are more socially accepted.

Apple also addressed the broader implications of hearing loss, sharing statistics in the ad’s YouTube description: “People with hearing loss wait an average of 10 years before seeking hearing aids, leaving millions unaware they’re living with hearing loss and without assistance. Now with the world’s first end-to-end hearing health experience, users can take a Hearing Test with scientifically validated results and activate a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature — all from home.”

Apple AirPods Pro 2 hearing health tools

The AirPods Pro 2 offers three primary hearing health tools:

Loud Sound Reduction: Minimises exposure to loud environmental noises.

Hearing Test: Uses pure-tone audiometry to evaluate hearing and generates a personalised profile in the Health app. The profile can be shared with healthcare providers for consultation.

Hearing Aid feature: Designed for users with mild to moderate hearing loss, this tool amplifies sound in real time based on the personalised hearing profile. It enhances not just conversations but also music, movies, and calls.

Availability:

These hearing health tools are currently available in the United States, Germany, and Japan. Apple has not announced plans for their release in India.

Apple’s Heartstrings ad: Watch here