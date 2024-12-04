Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

From ultra-large displays to AI features and enhanced multitasking, tablets launched in 2024 impressed with innovation on all fronts. Here are the top five models from the reviewed list

Best tablets of 2024
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
The year 2024 brought fresh innovations to the tablet market. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus unveiled new flagship and premium models, while purpose-built devices such as the Lenovo Legion Tab catered specifically to mobile gaming on larger screens. Manufacturers also introduced creative concepts like the Lenovo Tab Plus, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Here are some of the best tablets we reviewed in 2024:
   
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a capable flagship Android tablet with standout features like a vibrant display, powerful performance, and productivity-focused tools such as DeX and SPen. It is also the only tablet with a full-fledged suite of artificial intelligence features, which works across imaging, communication, and productivity.
 
Strengths
  • Vibrant display
  • Lightweight and durable construction
  • Productivity tools
Weaknesses
  • Lack of Dolby Vision HDR
  • Thermal management
  • Ergonomics
Price: Rs 122,999 onwards

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a well-rounded all-rounder, ticking all the boxes for a portable workstation, a content-watching companion, and even an impressive portable gaming device with a large screen.
  Strengths
  • Vibrant display
  • Multitasking
  • Powerful performance
  • Battery life
Weaknesses
  • Limited storage space
  • Lack of LTE connectivity option
Price: Rs 39,999 onwards
   
The Lenovo Legion Tab is an excellent choice for mobile gamers seeking a performance-focused Android tablet.
 
Strengths
  • Ergonomic and portable design
  • Dedicated gaming features
  • Secondary USB-C port
Weaknesses
  • Small display
  • Lack of Dolby Vision
Price: Rs 39,999
   
The Redmi Pad Pro offers a practical everyday tablet experience with a vibrant display and sufficient performance for regular tasks.
 
Strengths
  • 5G option
  • Vibrant display with Dolby Vision HDR
  • Battery life
Weaknesses
  • Mediocre performance
Price: Rs 21,999
   
The Lenovo Tab Plus offers a well-rounded multimedia experience with a unique design featuring a capable JBL Hi-Fi speaker system.
 
Strengths
  • High-quality audio output
  • Battery life
  • High-resolution display
Weaknesses
  • Ergonomics
  • Performance
Price: Rs 22,999
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

