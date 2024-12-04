Tech recap 2024: Top five tablets from Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and more

The year 2024 brought fresh innovations to the tablet market. Companies like Samsung and OnePlus unveiled new flagship and premium models, while purpose-built devices such as the Lenovo Legion Tab catered specifically to mobile gaming on larger screens. Manufacturers also introduced creative concepts like the Lenovo Tab Plus, which doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Here are some of the best tablets we reviewed in 2024:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a capable flagship Android tablet with standout features like a vibrant display, powerful performance, and productivity-focused tools such as DeX and SPen. It is also the only tablet with a full-fledged suite of artificial intelligence features, which works across imaging, communication, and productivity.

Strengths

Vibrant display

Lightweight and durable construction

Productivity tools

Weaknesses

Lack of Dolby Vision HDR

Thermal management

Ergonomics

Price: Rs 122,999 onwards

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a well-rounded all-rounder, ticking all the boxes for a portable workstation, a content-watching companion, and even an impressive portable gaming device with a large screen.

Strengths

Vibrant display

Multitasking

Powerful performance

Battery life

Weaknesses

Limited storage space

Lack of LTE connectivity option

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

The Lenovo Legion Tab is an excellent choice for mobile gamers seeking a performance-focused Android tablet.

Strengths

Ergonomic and portable design

Dedicated gaming features

Secondary USB-C port

Weaknesses

Small display

Lack of Dolby Vision

Price: Rs 39,999

The Redmi Pad Pro offers a practical everyday tablet experience with a vibrant display and sufficient performance for regular tasks.

Strengths

5G option

Vibrant display with Dolby Vision HDR

Battery life

Weaknesses

Mediocre performance

Price: Rs 21,999

The Lenovo Tab Plus offers a well-rounded multimedia experience with a unique design featuring a capable JBL Hi-Fi speaker system.

Strengths

High-quality audio output

Battery life

High-resolution display

Weaknesses

Ergonomics

Performance

Price: Rs 22,999