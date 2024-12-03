Tech wrap Dec 3: iQOO 13 launched, Vivo X200 series, OnePlus 13 launch soon

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has introduced its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, to the Indian market. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the phone emphasises high performance and gaming, featuring capabilities such as graphics upscaling and frame rate interpolation. It also debuts the "Monster Halo" light effect around the rear camera module, which functions as a notification light.

Vivo is preparing to launch its camera-centric X200 series in India on December 12. Unveiled in China earlier this year, the series comprises the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. While the Pro Mini may remain exclusive to China, the other two models are likely to debut in India. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and feature a camera system developed in partnership with Zeiss, the German optics brand.

OnePlus has scheduled the global launch of its flagship OnePlus 13 for January 2025. The phone will come in three colours: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The Midnight Ocean variant features a micro-fibre vegan leather finish for enhanced durability against scratches. It will also carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

The OPPO Find X8 series, featuring the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, is now available for purchase in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, the series is designed for photography enthusiasts, featuring a quad-camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad and advanced AI-powered utilities.

Tecno is set to release its foldable smartphones, the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2, in India soon. Product pages for these devices are now live on Amazon India, though an official launch date has not been confirmed. These foldables were initially launched in China in September 2024.

Starting May 2025, WhatsApp will cease support for older iOS versions, according to WABetaInfo. Users with iPhones running on iOS versions earlier than 15.1 will need to update their devices to continue using the app, as the platform has begun notifying affected users.

Google’s Gemini AI assistant is set to gain new functionalities, including the ability to make calls and send messages directly from the locked screen, as reported by 9To5Google.

An Apple employee has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that it monitors staff through personal devices and enforces restrictive policies on free speech and activity.

In 2024, the Indian government blocked a record 28,000 URLs across social media platforms, according to a report by The Indian Express. These takedowns included content related to pro-Khalistan activities, hate speech, and other material deemed threats to public order and national security.

India has surpassed the US and Canada to become the most targeted nation for mobile malware attacks, as revealed in the 2024 Mobile IoT and OT Threat Report by Zscaler ThreatLabz.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro impresses with its camera system, display, build, and battery performance. However, its software, while promising, requires further development to match its robust hardware.

Priced at Rs 19,990, the Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) caters to users seeking transparency and a retro flat audio profile. Features like the Background Music Effect and Wide Area Tap add to its uniqueness.

The wireless earbuds market in 2024 saw innovation focusing on hearing health and sound quality. Brands like Apple prioritised these aspects, while Sony reintroduced open-ear designs, and OnePlus brought premium features to the masses.

