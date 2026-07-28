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Apple unveils US device leasing programme in partnership with Klarna

The program, called Apple Upgrade, expands the technology giant's payment options and ‌replaces its existing iPhone ​Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments ​offering in the country

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Apple logo (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
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Apple on Tuesday launched ??a device leasing program in ​the U.S. through payments firm Klarna , offering customers monthly plans ??for iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches. 
The program, called Apple Upgrade, expands the technology giant's payment options and ‌replaces its existing iPhone ​Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments ​offering in the country. 
Customers can lease iPhones ​and Apple Watches for 12 or 24 months, while Macs and iPads are available under 24- or 36-month plans, Apple said. 
Monthly payments start at $17.99 ​for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch or iPad ‌and $24.99 for a Mac. 
Applicants will undergo a ​soft credit check by Klarna that will not affect their credit score, Apple said. Customers can reduce monthly payments by ‌trading in an ​existing device and earn ‌3% cash back when paying with an Apple ‌Card. 
At ??the end of the lease, customers can ​return the device, buy it through a one-time payment or upgrade to a newer ​model. 
Existing members of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program will be able to move to ‌the new leasing plan when eligible, use Apple Card ‌monthly installments, seek carrier financing or buy a device outright. 
The program is available through Apple's website, app and U.S. retail stores.
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Topics :Apple Company NewsInternational News

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

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