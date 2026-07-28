Apple unveils US device leasing programme in partnership with Klarna

Apple on Tuesday launched ??a device leasing program in ​the U.S. through payments firm Klarna , offering customers monthly plans ??for iPhones, Macs, iPads and Apple Watches.

The program, called Apple Upgrade, expands the technology giant's payment options and ‌replaces its existing iPhone ​Upgrade Program and iPhone Payments ​offering in the country.

Customers can lease iPhones ​and Apple Watches for 12 or 24 months, while Macs and iPads are available under 24- or 36-month plans, Apple said.

Monthly payments start at $17.99 ​for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch or iPad ‌and $24.99 for a Mac.

Applicants will undergo a ​soft credit check by Klarna that will not affect their credit score, Apple said. Customers can reduce monthly payments by ‌trading in an ​existing device and earn ‌3% cash back when paying with an Apple ‌Card.