Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more

Though identical to the last generation models in terms of design, both the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 bring significant changes under the hood

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Apple Watch Series 9

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple on September 12 announced the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at the ‘Wonderlust’ event. Though identical to the last generation models in terms of design, both the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 bring significant changes under the hood. On top, Apple introduced double tap gesture with index finger and thumb for true hands-free experience. Below are the details:

Apple Watch Series 9: India pricing and availability details

Apple Watch Series 9 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: India pricing and availability details

Priced at Rs 89,900, the Watch Ultra 2 is now available for pre-order in India, with availability in stores beginning September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9: What’s new

  • Custom S9 chip for improved performance, graphics, and power efficiency
  • 18 hours battery life
  • Siri requests are processed on-device (no internet connectivity required)
  • Siri gets access to Health data (available later this year in English and Mandrin)
  • WatchOS 10
  • U2 ultrawide-band chip
  • HomePod integration
  • 2000 nits display brightness
  • 1 nit display dim feature
  • New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)
  • Aluminium and Stainless-steel cases
  • Apple's first 100 per cent carbon neutral product

Apple Watch Ultra 2: What’s new

  • Custom S9 chip for improved performance, graphics, and power efficiency
  • New gesture for true hands-free operations: Double Tap using index finger and thumb to snooze alarm, answer/disconnect calls, play/pause music, etc. (available next month)
  • 3000 nits display brightness
  • Modular Ultra watch face
  • Customisable action button
  • Support for Bluetooth accessories (watchOS 10 feature)
  • Up to 36 hours battery life on regular use
  • Recycled aluminium case

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

