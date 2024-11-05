ASUS ROG Phone 9 could feature a display with 185Hz refresh rate: Details

ASUS is reportedly planning a significant display upgrade for its upcoming ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphone. According to a report by Android Authority, key display specifications have surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, suggesting that the ROG Phone 9 will support a refresh rate of up to 185Hz—a first for any smartphone.

For comparison, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 supports a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. Like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustment from 1Hz to 120Hz. The 185Hz refresh rate will likely be reserved for Game Genie mode, enhancing the gaming experience with smoother visuals.

The upcoming model is also tipped to feature a flat display along with the AniMe Vision light display matrix, typically seen on the Pro versions. Additionally, the ROG Phone 9 is expected to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 9 will launch globally on November 19, powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC).

ROG Phone 9 Pro: Expected specifications