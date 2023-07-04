Atomberg launches IoT-enabled smart fans with support for voice controls



Besides the voice command function, the app provides performance analytics features that would let the users help track real-time metrics of their fan such as run time, electricity consumption, energy savings, and many more. Additionally, the IoT-enabled fans are compatible with external IoT devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home for smart home set-up. Home-grown home appliance maker Atomberg on Tuesday announced a new range of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart ceiling fans called Atomberg Smart 2.0 series. These fans support Atomberg Home smartphone app based on Atomberg 2.0 platform, which brings new convenience-focused experiences such as in-app voice control that would enable consumers to operate these smart fans with voice commands.



“Atomberg Smart Ceiling Fans are not only energy-efficient, but also bring in the next level of convenience for the consumers," said Manoj Meena, CEO of Atomberg Technologies. “The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology enables homeowners to control and monitor their fans remotely, providing a new level of convenience and flexibility. Through a user-friendly mobile application, users can easily adjust fan speed, set timers, and create personalized schedules to suit their preferences and lifestyle.” These smart features are over and above the existing features that the company offers across its portfolio, according to the company. For the uninitiated, Atomberg fans support remote control operation with sleep and timer mode, and energy efficiency owing to brushless direct current (BLDC) motor.