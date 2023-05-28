Beyond the financial system: Will AA framework be a game-changer in India?

“AA is cross-sectoral. Within the financial system, it is across banking, capital markets, insurance, and the same architecture applies to all of them. But this infrastructure can be applied beyond financial markets. It can be used for skills, educational records, health records, and so on,” said Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman of Infosys and former chairman of UIDAI, at the SamvAAd conference in Mumbai, organised recently by Sahamati, an industry alliance to promote the AA ecosystem in India.

The account aggregator (AA) framework brings to mind images of the financial system, ease of credit, or access to other financial services. But some of the areas that it is being used for in India yield a different picture.