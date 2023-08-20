Big techs seek relaxations from parental consent norm of data law

Big tech platforms are likely to resist the requirement for parental consent for processing children's data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 . This has raised significant concerns about the "unintended consequences" for digital inclusion, privacy, and the safety of children.

Last week, the central government notified the law, which necessitates platforms to obtain the "verifiable consent" of a parent or legal guardian for processing the personal data of users under the age of 18 years. This provision became one of the most contentious issues during public consultations on the bill.



Though the clause has now been enacted, tech giants are expected to seek relaxations in the rulebook where the government will lay down the methods of implementation and potential exemptions.

A senior industry executive, speaking anonymously, expressed concerns, “Verifiable parental consent is one of the most worrying obligations. It may expose both the child and the parent to substantial risk. It will saddle Indian users with the burdensome task of submitting ID documents to multiple apps with diverse security practices. It's an odd way to tackle the problem of safety and seems like a case of overregulation.”



The law also bans the tracking or behavioural monitoring of children and targeted advertising aimed at them in the same section that addresses the processing of children's personal data. The executive argued that this could backfire by disabling some child safety functions.

Certain social media platforms employ behavioural data tracking, coupled with AI models, to prevent unknown adults from messaging children and thereby inhibiting predators from contacting minors. According to the executive, a blanket prohibition on monitoring might disable this functionality. He also pointed out that blocking targeted advertising could result in children being exposed to irrelevant and inappropriate advertisements.



He further added, “Hundreds of millions of teenagers are teaching their parents how to use computers effectively. Disempowering young people in this way is a bad idea, and it’s going to be particularly harmful for girl children, who typically have unequal access to Information Communication Technologies (ICTs). Overall, verifiable parental consent is an unsuitable method of regulating the internet.”

Another industry source emphasised the contradiction of this approach: “The parental consent provision will necessitate us collecting vast amounts of personal data like ID proofs to confirm the age of users and the parent-child relationship between two individuals. This runs counter to the common fundamental objective of privacy laws, which is data minimisation.”



Email queries to Google, Meta, and Amazon received no response.

Aditi Jha, Director & Country Lead for Legal, Public Policy and Economic Graph at LinkedIn India, said, "We are committed to keeping our platform trusted and professional, and we respect the laws that apply to us in the countries where we operate. As with any new legislation, we are reviewing it to understand the implications for our members and business."



During public consultations, several stakeholders called for lowering the minimum age for data processing consent to 16 years, aligning it with laws in other regions like the USA and UK, where individuals above 13 can consent to personal data processing. In the final version of the bill, the government included a clause for potential exemptions for certain platform categories from the consent requirement.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, stated that social media platforms would not qualify for such an exemption.



The minister told Business Standard, “We have said if there are platforms that are extraordinarily focused on creating child-safe zones on the internet. None of the social media platforms will qualify for it, because they don't carry out any KYC, they don't know who's using their apps, and anonymous use is widespread.”



Concerns on children’s data clause:



Verification maximises data collection, risks for privacy Likely to reduce digital access of girl children

Ban on monitoring may disable child safety functions Children could be exposed to inappropriate ads



