Home / Technology / Tech News / Boosting productivity: Work-life balance with artificial intelligence

Boosting productivity: Work-life balance with artificial intelligence

The report's findings on India were based on a survey of more than 2,000 desk workers

Shivani Shinde
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Almost 75 per cent of Indian professionals say they have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) tools and automation for productivity. Automation can save employees almost an entire working month annually, freeing them up for more meaningful tasks. These are the findings of the State of Work 2023 report by Slack, a workplace communications software company. The report’s findings on India were based on a survey of more than 2,000 desk workers.


Also Read

Poor productivity

Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT

Technology transformation

Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

No child's play: How AI is helping medicine in assisted fertility

Threads alert to Elon Musk stays but the downloads are falling steeply

Amid Gaganyaan, duo shows moon is the limit for Indian travellers

CERT-In cautions internet users against ransomware 'Akira' attack

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Topics :Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story