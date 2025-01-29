BSNL introduces budget Voice and SMS-only plans; challenges Jio, Vi, Airtel

After TRAI's latest guidelines, top telecom companies in India introduced new voice and SMS-only plans. Recently, Airtel, Jio, and Vi rolled out their voice and SMS-only plans for users who don't require internet data and had to buy bundled plans because of lack of suitable options.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi recently introduced their own voice and SMS-only plans, which many believe are too expensive. BSNL has highlighted its voice-only plan, which is not new but has gained attention again after TRAI's push.

BSNL Rs 439 recharge plan

Currently, the cheapest plan for Voice and SMS-only is BSNL's Rs 439 plan. This BSNL recharge plan is valid for 90 days and allows users to make unlimited calls and text messages.

On the other hand, Jio offers a similar plan for voice calls and SMS-only for Rs 448 and is valid for only 84 days. Its other plan is priced at Rs 1748 and is valid for 336 days.

Airtel is more expensive than BSNL and Jio, offering similar validity plans at higher prices, such as ₹469 for 84 days and ₹1849 for 365 days of validity.

Vi also offers similar plans at Rs 470 and Rs 1460 for 84 days and 270 days of validity, respectively.

BSNL, Airtel, VI and Jio Recharge Plans Comparison