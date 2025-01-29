Samsung to launch 128GB storage variant of Galaxy S25 in India: Report

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce a lower storage variant of the Galaxy S25 smartphone in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the company may launch a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the base Galaxy S25 at a later date in the country.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones. Currently, the base Galaxy S25 is available in India with 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the 128GB variant is offered in select markets, including the US. The lower storage model may be introduced in India after the initial sales phase.

Regarding pricing, the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S25 is not expected to see a price increase. For reference, last year's Galaxy S24 with the same storage configuration was launched at Rs 74,999. As of now, the 128GB model has not appeared on Samsung's India website. The report also indicated that Samsung may limit sales of this variant to offline retailers and Samsung-exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy S25: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999

Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint

Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold

The Samsung Galaxy S25, along with other Galaxy S25 series smartphones, is currently available for pre-order in India on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications