Satellite connectivity: What is it, which phones support it, how it works

With the introduction of the iPhone 14 series in 2022, Apple brought satellite communication to smartphones, allowing users to connect with emergency services via SOS messages even in areas without cellular coverage. Other smartphone brands, including Google and Samsung, followed, but the technology remained a niche feature available only in select regions and on a limited number of smartphone models.

In 2025, satellite communication is back in focus, with Apple once again taking centre stage by enabling satellite connectivity through a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US telecom provider T-Mobile for support on the Starlink satellite network.

So, what is satellite connectivity, which phones support it, and how does it work?

What is satellite communication on smartphones and how does it work?

Also Read

Mobile satellite connectivity enables a smartphone to establish a connection with a satellite network, providing communication in areas without cellular coverage. Instead of relying on traditional ground infrastructure such as cell towers, a smartphone with satellite connectivity establishes a direct connection with a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to transmit data.

Which smartphones support satellite communication?

Apple offers satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 series and later models through a partnership with US-based satellite provider Globalstar. The feature uses specialised antennas in iPhones to connect with emergency services. Similarly, Google introduced the Satellite SOS feature in partnership with Skylo on its Pixel 9 series last year. The Pixel 9 series is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 5400 modem, which enables satellite connectivity.

Samsung has also advanced its satellite technology efforts. The Galaxy S24 series features the Exynos 5400 modem, like the Pixel 9 series, but does not yet support satellite communication. The newly launched Galaxy S25 series meets the hardware requirements for the feature, incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 5G modem within the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Reports suggest Samsung plans to introduce a satellite-based SOS feature on these devices.

Which telecom providers offer satellite connectivity?

Several US-based telecom providers have partnered with satellite companies to offer emergency satellite connectivity through firmware-based solutions. T-Mobile US has teamed up with SpaceX to test Starlink satellite network support on select iPhones and Android devices. Verizon has partnered with Skylo, the same provider enabling Google Pixel 9’s Satellite SOS feature.

What is the status of satellite communication in India?

In India, telecom operators like Airtel and Jio are working towards offering satellite-based services. Airtel has partnered with OneWeb, while Jio has collaborated with SES. However, there is an ongoing debate over satellite spectrum allocation, with companies like Starlink advocating for administrative allocation for faster deployment, while Airtel and Jio prefer an auction-based system to ensure competitive access.

What are the benefits of satellite communication on smartphones?

The primary advantage of satellite connectivity on smartphones is the ability to stay connected in remote locations without cellular coverage, making it a vital tool for emergencies, particularly in wilderness areas or disaster zones. Currently, the feature is limited to emergency text messaging, but future developments are expected to expand its capabilities to include voice calls and data transmission. This could lead to improved internet speeds and lower latency compared to conventional satellite internet services.