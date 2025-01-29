Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

iOS 18.3 supports Starlink satellite network through Apple's partnership with SpaceX and T-Mobile in the US

Starlink

Photo: Bloomberg

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has reportedly collaborated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US telecom provider T-Mobile to enable support for the Starlink satellite network on iPhones. According to a Bloomberg report, the companies have begun testing the network on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 through the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme.
 
The report indicates that some iPhone users received a message from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”
 
T-Mobile Starlink beta programme on iPhones

Also Read

Nvidia

Nvidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

Apple Unity Rhythm collection

Apple's 2025 'Black Unity' collection encompasses wallpapers, straps, more

Apple AirPods 4 ANC

Apple adds manual firmware update option for AirPods range: How-to guide

iOS 18.3

Apple releases iOS 18.3 update for iPhones: What is new and how to download

Siri on iPhone

Apple to improve Siri, in-house AI models before adding new tools: Report

 
Apple already provides satellite connectivity via Globalstar on iPhones, allowing users to send texts and contact emergency services when out of cellular range. For users enrolled in the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme, Apple has introduced a new toggle in the iPhone’s cellular data settings to manage the satellite feature.
 
When an enrolled iPhone is in an area with no cellular signal, the device will attempt to connect to SpaceX satellites to access Starlink services. Users can also contact emergency responders through Apple or send texts via the satellite menu using Globalstar.
 
The initial phase of Starlink’s service supports only text messaging over satellite networks. However, SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to expand capabilities to include voice calls and data connectivity.
 
Starlink satellite network on other devices
 
While T-Mobile is testing Starlink connectivity on iPhones, it has already listed SpaceX’s satellite service as an option for premium Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy S24 series. The telecom provider has also reportedly expanded its Starlink beta programme to select smartphones running Google’s Android 15 operating system.
 
In a statement to Bloomberg, T-Mobile confirmed that testing has begun with “select optimised smartphones” and that the service will “support the vast majority of modern smartphones” once fully rolled out.
 
How the satellite network works
 
A satellite network like Starlink functions using a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to transmit internet data directly to users via radio signals. Instead of relying on traditional ground infrastructure, it establishes a connection between a user’s device and a network of interconnected satellites orbiting close to Earth. This enables internet access in remote locations, improves speed, and reduces latency compared to conventional satellite internet services that rely on satellites positioned in higher orbits.

More From This Section

Microsoft, Microsoft logo

Microsoft probing if DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data

The 22-page paper released last week by DeepSeek didn't immediately set off alarm bells. It took a few days for researchers to digest the paper's claims

Advent of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek shakes up US-based Silicon Valley

Mohak Nahta, the founder of visa firm Atlys

Atlys' Mohak Nahta launches Skylane to modernise government visa systems

Meta

Meta Platforms, Microsoft show AI spending can be double-edged sword

ISRO

Countdown for Isro's 100th mission begins: When and where to watch?

Topics : Elon Musk Apple SpaceX satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaha Kumbh StampedeLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon