Nothing Phone 3a with telephoto camera in the works, may launch on March 4

UK-based consumer technology startup Nothing's upcoming smartphone could be the Phone 3a, a successor to the mid-range Phone 2a which launched last year. According to a report by 9To5Google, the teaser released by the company could be hinting at the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a, which will reportedly feature a triple-camera set-up at the back.

For the uninitiated, Nothing has announced that it will be launching new products on March 4. Though the company has not specifically confirmed smartphones, the teaser video it shared on X (formerly Twitter) showcases what appears to be the rear camera module of a new Nothing phone.

Nothing Phone 3a: What to expect

Every Nothing Phone to date has a dual-camera set-up at the back, a primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. However, the teaser video released by the company suggests that the rear camera module on the upcoming smartphone will have space for a third sensor as well. This could be a new telephoto camera with optical zooming capabilities.

According to the report, Nothing Phone 3a is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and a new 50MP telephoto at the back. At the front, the smartphone could get a 32MP camera. Besides imaging, the smartphone is also expected to bring a significant boost in performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three chip and faster storage type.

Nothing Phone 3a: Expected specifications