ChatGPT becomes fastest app to cross 1 billion monthly active users

OpenAI's ChatGPT has crossed 1 billion global monthly active app users, becoming the fastest app ever to reach the milestone, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The record comes amid growing competition between Anthropic and OpenAI for dominance in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence market.

ChatGPT reached 1 billion MAUs in May, roughly three years after launch, surpassing the pace set by apps including Google Maps, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, Sensor Tower said.

The firm said US ChatGPT users who installed Anthropic's Claude app in the first quarter of 2026 spent 5 per cent less time on ChatGPT one month after installation, compared with their average usage in the prior eight months.