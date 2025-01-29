What is ChatGPT Gov? OpenAI's new AI tool for built for US government use

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse backed by Microsoft, has unveiled a new AI tool designed specifically for US government agencies. The company announced ChatGPT Gov on Tuesday, a secure, government-friendly version of its popular chatbot.

This specialised version gives government agencies access to OpenAI’s most advanced large language models (LLMs) while ensuring strict security and compliance protocols. According to OpenAI, agencies can run ChatGPT Gov in their own secure hosting environments, allowing them to work with non-public sensitive data safely.

Why does the US government need ChatGPT Gov?

OpenAI believes AI can help make government work more efficient and productive. In a statement, the company said: "We believe the US government's adoption of artificial intelligence can boost efficiency and productivity and is crucial for maintaining and enhancing America's global leadership in this technology. This includes making our models available to support public sector work that benefits society – such as public health, energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure, consumer protection, and national security."

What can ChatGPT Gov do?

ChatGPT Gov comes with powerful features similar to ChatGPT Enterprise, including:

- Saving and sharing conversations: Government teams can securely collaborate within their workspace.

- File uploads: Users can upload text and image files for AI-powered analysis.

Also Read

- Access to GPT-4o: OpenAI’s latest flagship model, which excels in text interpretation, summarisation, coding, image analysis, and math.

- Custom AI models: Agencies can build and share their own custom GPTs tailored to their needs.

- Advanced admin controls: IT teams can manage users, security settings, single sign-on (SSO), and more.

How safe is ChatGPT Gov?

AI safety is a hot topic, especially when used in government and national security. OpenAI says ChatGPT Gov is built with top-tier security in mind.

Agencies using ChatGPT Gov can self-host it on Microsoft Azure's Government Cloud or Commercial Cloud via Azure OpenAI Service. These platforms already meet strict security standards widely used in government offices.

Additionally, agencies can apply their own security frameworks, such as:

- IL5 (Impact Level 5 security for defence)

- CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services security)

- ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations compliance)

- FedRAMP High (Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program for cloud security)

While OpenAI provides the AI models, each agency maintains full control over its security, privacy, and compliance requirements.

Which US government agencies are using ChatGPT?

Some US agencies are already using OpenAI's AI tools:

- US Air Force Research Laboratory: Uses ChatGPT Enterprise for administrative work, improving access to internal resources, and basic coding tasks.

- Los Alamos National Laboratory: Leverages AI for scientific research and innovation.

- Minnesota's Enterprise Translations Office: Uses ChatGPT Team for language translation services.

- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: Uses ChatGPT Enterprise for analysing project requirements and streamlining workflows.