Atlys' Mohak Nahta launches Skylane to modernise government visa systems

Mohak Nahta, the founder of visa firm Atlys, has unveiled a new venture Skylane, a business-to-government (B2G) solution designed to transform visa processing systems. Skylane addresses inefficiencies in traditional workflows by replacing manual, time-consuming processes with seamless, data-driven systems. While Atlys has transformed visa applications for individuals, Nahta’s new venture Skylane targets backend challenges faced by governments, enabling faster, more secure decision-making and real-time approvals. “I set out with a bold vision to make the Indian passport one of the world’s strongest,” said Nahta, founder and CEO of Skylane and Atlys. “With Skylane, we’re not just simplifying visa applications for travellers but fundamentally rethinking visa infrastructure for governments. By equipping them with secure, data-driven tools, Skylane enables faster, more efficient processing, moving us closer to a future where visas are approved within hours, not weeks. Imagine deciding to travel to Italy on a Friday morning and having your visa approved by the evening-- that’s the seamless global travel experience we’re building,” said Nahta.

Skylane didn’t give specific details about the countries with which it is working. But Nahta said that several governments are already piloting Skylane, which demonstrates its potential to meet growing global travel demands without compromising accuracy or security.

The platform automates routine tasks, allowing consular officers to concentrate on complex cases, significantly improving efficiency and decision quality. This development aligns with global trends such as paperless visas and reusable biometrics, already adopted by countries like the UK.

Also Read

Here’s how Skylane works. When a visa application is submitted, Skylane’s artificial intelligence-powered technology generates a structured risk profile, akin to a credit score for travel. This risk profile consolidates verified identity, authenticated documents, and potential flags, providing consular officers with a clear, data-backed assessment. Physical documentation is eliminated, with applications processed electronically. Skylane also introduces key innovations like paperless visas linked directly to passport numbers and reusable biometrics, streamlining identity verification for future applications. Additionally, SkyPods -- 24/7 digital visa submission centers-- enable travelers to complete biometric submissions and passport verification in under five minutes, making the process faster and more accessible.

Through its technology, Skylane aims to process over 100 million visas in the next five years, making global mobility seamless for travellers everywhere.

Millions of travel plans are disrupted annually due to outdated visa systems, which often result in delays of 5–7 days or more. Skylane’s approach digitizes workflows, enabling governments to process applications electronically, eliminating physical documentation, and making data-backed decisions within seconds.

These advancements reduce operational costs, enhance scalability, and ensure a smoother experience for both travelers and government agencies.

Atlys has raised a total funding of about $40 million from investors including Peak XV Partners, Elevation Capital and a16z (Andreessen Horowitz), DST Global and Headline. Atlys has expanded its footprint in key global markets, including the US, UAE, and the UK, while strengthening its leadership team with top-tier hires in product, engineering, and marketing.

Earlier Atlys had said that it is leveraging cutting-edge automation to streamline visa applications for over 150 destinations.