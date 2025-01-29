Apple enables unannounced connectivity feature on iPhone with iOS 18.3

Apple has reportedly collaborated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and US telecom provider T-Mobile to enable support for the Starlink satellite network on iPhones. According to a Bloomberg report, the companies have begun testing the network on select iPhone models running iOS 18.3 through the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme.

The report indicates that some iPhone users received a message from T-Mobile stating, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”

T-Mobile Starlink beta programme on iPhones

Apple already provides satellite connectivity via Globalstar on iPhones, allowing users to send texts and contact emergency services when out of cellular range. For users enrolled in the T-Mobile Starlink beta programme, Apple has introduced a new toggle in the iPhone’s cellular data settings to manage the satellite feature.

When an enrolled iPhone is in an area with no cellular signal, the device will attempt to connect to SpaceX satellites to access Starlink services. Users can also contact emergency responders through Apple or send texts via the satellite menu using Globalstar.

The initial phase of Starlink’s service supports only text messaging over satellite networks. However, SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to expand capabilities to include voice calls and data connectivity.

Starlink satellite network on other devices

While T-Mobile is testing Starlink connectivity on iPhones, it has already listed SpaceX’s satellite service as an option for premium Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy S24 series. The telecom provider has also reportedly expanded its Starlink beta programme to select smartphones running Google’s Android 15 operating system.

In a statement to Bloomberg, T-Mobile confirmed that testing has begun with “select optimised smartphones” and that the service will “support the vast majority of modern smartphones” once fully rolled out.

How the satellite network works

A satellite network like Starlink functions using a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to transmit internet data directly to users via radio signals. Instead of relying on traditional ground infrastructure, it establishes a connection between a user’s device and a network of interconnected satellites orbiting close to Earth. This enables internet access in remote locations, improves speed, and reduces latency compared to conventional satellite internet services that rely on satellites positioned in higher orbits.