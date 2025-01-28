Isro Rocket Launch Date, Time: According to sources within the space agency, Isro’s historic 100th launch, which involves the launch of a navigation satellite aboard a GSLV rocket, started a 27-hour countdown on Tuesday.

Since taking office on January 13, Isro Chairman V Narayanan will be on this mission for the first time.

The GSLV-F15 is a 3-stage rocket that stands 50.9 meters tall and has a lift-off mass of 420.7 tonnes. The 3.4-meter-diameter metallic payload fairing of the rocket will be used to launch the NVS-02 satellite.

Isro’s 100th mission, Sriharikota Date Time: When and where to watch?

The navigation satellite NVS-02 will be launched from the second launch pad at the spaceport on January 29 at 6:23 AM by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), which is in its 17th flight and has an indigenous cryogenic upper stage.

The momentous occasion is set for tomorrow, January 29, at 6:23 am. Starting around 5:50 am, Isro’s official YouTube channel will start live streaming.

Isro’s 100th mission: Key features

• The second satellite in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series is intended to give users precise position, velocity, and timing data throughout the Indian subcontinent and up to 1,500 kilometers outside of India's borders.

• According to many people who spoke to PTI, the countdown officially started on Tuesday at 2:53 AM. The GSLV-F15, which is 50.9 meters tall, comes after the successful GSLV-F12 mission, which on May 29, 2023, launched the NVS-01 satellite, the first of the second-generation satellites.

• The five second-generation satellites that make up NavIC–NVS-01, NVS-02, NVS-03, NVS-04, and NVS-05–are designed to improve the current NavIC base layer constellation and guarantee service continuity.

• The U R Satellite Centre built and produced the NVS-02 satellite, which weighs about 2,250 kg and has a range payload in C-band like its predecessor NVS-01, along with navigation payloads in L1, L5, and S bands.

• Terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, location-based services for mobile devices, satellite orbit determination, Internet of Things-based applications, and emergency and timing services are among the main uses for the satellite, according to Isro.