Home / Technology / Tech News / Countries must build sovereign AI infrastructure, says Nvidia CEO Huang

Countries must build sovereign AI infrastructure, says Nvidia CEO Huang

He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday that every country needs to have its own artificial intelligence infrastructure in order to take advantage of the economic potential while protecting its own culture.

"You cannot allow that to be done by other people," Huang said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73 trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is 'democratizing' access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.
 
"The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can."
 
He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated.
 
"There are some interests to scare people about this new technology, to mystify this technology, to encourage other people to not do anything about that technology and rely on them to do it. And I think that's a mistake."

Following a new round of US restrictions in October imposed on some of its AI chips, Nvidia said in November it was working with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain export licenses for new products that would comply with US rules.
 
The CEO did not address that issue on Monday.
 
Nvidia is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21.

Also Read

RIL, Nvidia join hands to build AI infrastructure in India; stock up 1%

Nvidia Corp soars as insatiable demand for AI fuels blowout forecast

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

L&T Tech, NVIDIA to unveil Gen AI & advanced software for medical devices

LTTS partners with NVIDIA to enhance medical imaging software using GenAI

Apple set to revamp iPad Air soon with new design, features: What to expect

Samsung gets FDA clearance in US for sleep apnea detection on Galaxy Watch

Apple is settling 2022 chip secrets theft case against startup Rivos

AI model could predict onset of psychosis using brain scans, finds research

Windows 11 24H2: Microsoft's next big OS update is coming later this year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidiaartificial intelligence and roboticsRobots and artificial intelligence

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story