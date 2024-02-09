Windows 11 24H2: Microsoft's next big OS update is coming later this year

Microsoft has announced that their Annual feature update for Windows will be Windows 11 version 24H2. The company in their Windows 11 Insider Preview Build announcement stated that Windows will have an annual feature update named Windows 11 version 24H2 in the second half of the calendar year. This announcement slims down the chances for a Windows 12 release this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Microsoft is expected to unveil its next big Windows operating system in the later half of 2024, but with the Windows 11 annual feature update coming in the second half of this year, the company has likely postponed the release of Windows 12. Microsoft is expected to integrate more AI features within the next operating system.

As for the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build announcement, Microsoft has included a few notable features including support for sudo. This will essentially make it easier for the user to run commands as administrators, similar to Linux. Microsoft Copilot for Windows has also received updates. Users can now drag and drop images onto the Copilot icon to send them to the AI-powered chatbot.

Last month, Microsoft announced a new subscription-based tier of its Copilot, called Copilot Pro. The Paid-tier of copilot provides access to OpenAI’s most advanced GPT-4 Turbo model that was launched in November last year. Priced at $20 per month, the Pro plan offers advanced capabilities to help individuals with writing, coding, designing and researching – compared to the free version of Copilot. Microsoft also offers enterprise grade- Copilot for Microsoft 365 plan, which is priced at $30 per month.