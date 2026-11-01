DeepSeek drops enhanced coding agent with aim to rival Anthropic

DeepSeek has released a prototype of a more autonomous coding agent as it seeks to challenge Anthropic PBC’s popular Claude Code.

The new open-source offering, dubbed “Super-agent” can proactively monitor group chats among developers for feedback on coding issues and suggest solutions without being summoned, the DeepSeek Harness team said in a post on WeChat on Saturday.

The new agent aims to “take as little human attention as possible, and give as much value as possible,” DeepSeek said in a user manual on GitHub.

Earlier this year, DeepSeek created the Harness team to focus on helping build AI agents that can take on coding services offered by leading US labs including Anthropic.