Quanshium AI Core develops indigenous quantum-secure drone technology

Odisha-based deep-tech start-up Quanshium AI Core Private Limited has successfully developed and tested a quantum-secure communication link between a ground control station and a 4G/5G-enabled drone over a distance of 10 km.

The technology combines a quantum random number generator (QRNG) with post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to protect communication between the drone and its ground control station against potential cyberattacks, including those that could be mounted using powerful quantum computers in the future.

The achievement is a milestone for India as it attempts to move quantum-grade security from laboratory research to an operational communication platform, at a time when countries are racing to develop encryption technologies capable of withstanding the next generation of computing threats.

With the use of drones becoming more frequent for military surveillance, border monitoring, reconnaissance, logistics and critical infrastructure protection, the new technology will address India's strategic dependence on imported security technologies and the vulnerability of conventional encryption systems to future advances in quantum computing. Shaswat Kumar Lenka, founder and CEO of Quanshium AI Core, said that since the communication links connecting these platforms to ground stations can become potential targets for interception, manipulation or disruption, securing telemetry, video feeds and command signals is crucial, particularly in defence and other sensitive applications. "Our indigenous QRNG and PQC technologies have been integrated into a live aerial platform, with the communication link successfully tested over 10 km. The system integrates two technologies developed in-house. The successful demonstration of the system is a huge achievement," he told Business Standard.

Describing the system, Lenka said its quantum random number generator produces random numbers using a physical quantum source rather than conventional software-based algorithms. These random numbers can be used to generate cryptographic keys with a high degree of unpredictability, strengthening the foundation of secure communication. The second component, post-quantum cryptography, provides the encryption layer. Unlike conventional cryptographic methods that could become vulnerable to sufficiently powerful quantum computers, PQC algorithms are designed to withstand attacks using both conventional and quantum computing techniques, he explained. While QRNG strengthens the generation of cryptographic keys, PQC protects the information being transmitted through encryption algorithms designed to resist future quantum-enabled attacks. Their integration provides a more comprehensive approach to preparing communication networks for the emerging quantum threat.

In the drone deployment, the QRNG hardware is hosted at the ground control station, while the post-quantum encryption layer operates at both ends of the communication link. This architecture enables end-to-end protection of telemetry, video and command data transmitted over the 4G/5G network without requiring the drone to carry the quantum hardware itself. Keeping the quantum component on the ground also reduces the weight and hardware requirements of the aerial platform. "Most secure communication systems available to Indian operators today are either imported or rely on encryption methods that a sufficiently powerful quantum computer will eventually break. We wanted to build something that is quantum-safe from the ground up, tested on a real platform rather than a lab bench, and designed and built entirely in India," Lenka said.

The development has wider implications for India's defence and telecommunications ecosystem, as a compromised drone communication link could potentially expose sensitive surveillance information, disrupt mission execution or allow unauthorised interference with operations. The technology could also find applications beyond drones, including secure government communications, defence networks, satellite systems, financial infrastructure, power grids and other critical information networks. It assumes significance as India expands its digital infrastructure and prepares for the security challenges associated with the development of quantum computing. "Most secure communication systems available to Indian operators today are either imported or rely on encryption methods that a sufficiently powerful quantum computer will eventually break. We wanted to build something that is quantum-safe from the ground up, tested on a real platform rather than a lab bench, and designed and built entirely in India," Lenka said.

The development has wider implications for India's defence and telecommunications ecosystem. With military and civilian agencies increasingly relying on network-connected drones, autonomous systems and remotely operated platforms, the security of communication channels is becoming as important as the capabilities of the platforms themselves. A compromised drone communication link could potentially expose sensitive surveillance information, disrupt mission execution or allow unauthorised interference with operations. Indigenous quantum-safe encryption could help address these vulnerabilities while reducing dependence on foreign technology providers for critical security components. The technology could also find applications beyond drones, including secure government communications, defence networks, satellite systems, financial infrastructure, power grids and other critical information networks. Its potential relevance is particularly high as India expands its digital infrastructure and prepares for the security challenges associated with the development of quantum computing.

Satellite communication the next step Having demonstrated the technology on a drone platform, Quanshium is now looking to extend its quantum-safe communication architecture to satellite applications. The company's roadmap includes exploring quantum-secure satellite communication using free-space optical links for quantum key distribution (QKD) between ground stations and satellites, and eventually between satellites themselves. Unlike the present drone demonstration, which uses QRNG-generated keys and post-quantum encryption over a conventional 4G/5G communication link, satellite-based QKD would involve using quantum states of light to establish cryptographic keys between distant communication nodes. Such systems could potentially provide an additional layer of security for strategic and long-distance communications.

The transition from an aerial platform to satellite-based communication, however, would involve substantially greater technological challenges, including maintaining reliable optical links over long distances and addressing atmospheric and other transmission constraints. "The 10-km test was the proof that our quantum random number generator and our post-quantum encryption can work together in a real, moving system, not just in simulation. Satellite communication is the next test of the same idea, at a much longer range," Lenka said. If successfully developed and deployed, the technology could contribute to India's efforts to build indigenous capabilities in secure satellite and strategic communications, an area where advanced quantum technologies are expected to play an increasingly important role.