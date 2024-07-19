EA FC 25 game releasing September 27: Price, compatibility and what's new

Electronic Arts, the American video game developer, commonly known as EA, has announced the launch of the EA FC 25 football game. The next iteration in the football video game series, which was previously called FIFA, will be released globally on September 27 on PC as well as gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

FC 25 brings new significant changes to the game with new features such as 5v5 Rush mode, a Football Manager-like FC IQ and new additions to the Manager and Player Career modes. Additionally, FC 25 brings a new feature called Dual Entitlement that will allow users to upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or from Xbox One to Xbox X/S consoles without losing the in-game progress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FC 25: Compatibility

Here is the list of compatible device for the FC 25 video game:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch

FC 25: Price, editions and availability

EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition: Rs 3,999

EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition: Rs 5,999

Standard edition of FC 25 will be available starting September 27, while pre-ordering the ultimate edition will offer early access to the game on September 20. Apart from the early access to the game, Ultimate Edition also offers various in-game perks including Early Access Rush Rewards in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs.

Customers can pre-order the FC 25 Ultimate edition on EA app, PC game distribution platform Steam, Epic Games store and on respective console game stores for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms.

EA FC 25: What’s new?

FC 25 video game brings a new 5v5 Rush mode that offers multiplayer gameplay and similar controls and mechanics as the standard 11v11 version. According to EA, Rush mode will offer four players to team up to form a team with an AI-controlled goalkeeper. In Single Player mode, the 5v5 gameplay will be accessible in the Manger Career as Youth Academy games.



The new edition also brings a FC IQ that the company said overhauls tactical foundations of 11v11 matches. FC IQ, powered by an AI model that has been trained on real-world data from actual football teams, will influence in-game player tactics and new player roles. The company said that this will offer more life-like movements, modernised player positioning and greater variation in gameplay from match-to-match.

Player and Manager Career modes are also getting new updates. New Live Start Points will directly place the players into real-world storylines which actually took place such as mid-season transfers, managerial shifts and more.Additionally, EA is adding Women's football to Career Mode.

FC 25: Trailer