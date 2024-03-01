Galaxy Ring to work with non-Samsung devices, except Apple iPhone: Report

Samsung Galaxy Ring would likely work with all Android smartphones, but not with Apple iPhones. According to a report by 9To5Google, the upcoming health-and-fitness tracking device from Samsung will have the ability to pair up with non-Galaxy Android smartphones, much like the Galaxy Watch.

According to the report, during the Galaxy Ring showcasing at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Samsung said that apart from Samsung Galaxy phones, they are “working on ensuring” that non-Galaxy Android phone users will be able to use the Galaxy Ring. Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung, Hon Pak said, “…we ultimately hope that our devices are of such calibre that people will be willing to switch.”

While detailing the compatibility of the Galaxy Ring, the company stated that the Ring will have the ability to work alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch. According to the report, Samsung said that both devices will work intelligently to collect and track different metrics depending on what they are best at. In some cases, both devices might work together for better results.

Samsung has not officially confirmed any specification details about the Galaxy Ring, which it said would launch within this year. However, the company has been taking questions related to the Galaxy Ring from the technology fraternity at the MWC. The company, in a press note, confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will be offered in black, gold and silver colours and in nine different sizes.

In a statement to CNET during the event, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will have carrying battery capacity depending on the size. The smallest sized ring will reportedly feature a 14.5-mAh battery while the largest ring will have a battery capacity of 21.5 mAh. The report also stated that the Galaxy Ring weighs from 2.3g to 2.9g depending on its size.