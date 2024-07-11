Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung to optimise Gmail and Outlook for cover display

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Samsung to optimise Gmail and Outlook for cover display

The list of apps optimised for cover display has remained unchanged between the yesteryear clamshell-style model and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, Samsung confirmed support for more apps is coming

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is reportedly enhancing the cover display functionality on its flip-style foldable smartphones, specifically with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung confirmed during a media briefing ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 that it is working to add more app support to the cover display of its flip phones.

The report highlights that Google’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook will be among the first apps to receive support on the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover display. While Samsung mentioned these two apps specifically, it is also working on integrating additional apps, though no further details were provided. The company did not specify a timeline for the rollout of these optimised apps.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Presently, Samsung Galaxy Flip phone users can access any application on the cover display through the Good Lock functionality. However, a more native solution is expected to run more smoothly and be better optimised for the smaller display. This native support for additional apps will likely be extended to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as it features a similar 3.4-inch cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: What’s new

AI-powered Flex Window

Samsung has enhanced the 3.4-inch super AMOLED cover display, termed the Flex Window, to support AI-powered features without requiring the device to be flipped open. The Flex Window on the Flip 6 will offer AI-suggested responses to messages, Samsung Health updates, and additional functionalities. Multiple new widget options have also been added to the cover display.

Camera enhancements

For using the camera through the cover screen, Samsung has introduced a new “Auto Zoom” feature. This feature allows users to click pictures using the Flex Window, where the FlexCam automatically detects the subject, adjusts framing, and zooms in or out accordingly. Samsung has also collaborated with third-party social media apps, such as Instagram, to integrate its Nightography feature for low-light photography within in-app cameras.

The enhancements and additional app support on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are indicative of Samsung’s efforts to improve user experience and functionality on its foldable devices.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Samsung debuts Galaxy Ring wearable in 9 size options and 3 colour options

Samsung brings more Galaxy AI features with 2024 foldable devices: Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked at 6:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect and more

Over 6,500 Samsung workers walk off assembly lines over pay, vacation time

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxySamsung foldable phoneGmail

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story