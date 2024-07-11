CMF Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, announces UK-based Nothing
Announcing the India manufacturing of the CMF Phone 1, Nothing said, "it aims to harness the rich manufacturing ecosystem of the country while investing in the local economy"Harsh Shivam New Delhi
British consumer technology brand Nothing on July 11 announced that its latest budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, is being manufactured in India. In a press note, Nothing said that it recognises India as a key market in its global strategy and has aligned with the ongoing “Make in India” initiative. Moreover, the company stated that the CMF Phone 1’s customisable design caters to the unique preferences and needs of the Indian market. By manufacturing in India, Nothing said that it aims to deliver high-quality, locally-produced products.
Nothing launched the CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8. The smartphone was accompanied by other new CMF ecosystem products – the CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch. The CMF Phone 1 offers hardware personalisation with accessories such as interchangeable back panel cases that are offered in different colours and textures. Other attachable accessories include a stand, Lanyard and a card case, all of which could be connected to the smartphone using the rotatable dial and screws on the device.
CMF Phone 1 and accessories: Price
- 6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999
- Back Case: Rs 1,499 each (Black, Orange, Light Green, and Blue)
- Stand: Rs 799
- Lanyard: Rs 799
- Card Case: Rs 799
CMF Phone 1: Availability and offers
The CMF Phone 1 will be available during the open sale period on July 12 from 12 pm onwards on cmf.tech website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail stores. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of CMF Phone 1 during the first day sale.
CMF Phone 1: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip
- RAM: 6GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 33W wired, 5W reverse charging
- OS: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.6