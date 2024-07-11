CMF Phone 1 is being manufactured in India, announces UK-based Nothing

British consumer technology brand Nothing on July 11 announced that its latest budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, is being manufactured in India. In a press note, Nothing said that it recognises India as a key market in its global strategy and has aligned with the ongoing “Make in India” initiative. Moreover, the company stated that the CMF Phone 1’s customisable design caters to the unique preferences and needs of the Indian market. By manufacturing in India, Nothing said that it aims to deliver high-quality, locally-produced products.

Nothing launched the CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8. The smartphone was accompanied by other new CMF ecosystem products – the CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch. The CMF Phone 1 offers hardware personalisation with accessories such as interchangeable back panel cases that are offered in different colours and textures. Other attachable accessories include a stand, Lanyard and a card case, all of which could be connected to the smartphone using the rotatable dial and screws on the device.

