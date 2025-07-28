Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a fresh set of redeem codes for July 28, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Since these codes are valid only for a limited time and have a restricted number of uses, players are advised to redeem them quickly before they expire.

You'll find the latest active codes below, along with a step-by-step guide to help you claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for July 28 are: