Google DeepMind sees AGI within five years, bets big on India AI hub

Google DeepMind expects artificial general intelligence (AGI) capabilities to emerge within four to five years, as the company accelerates AI development from its expanding India operations.

Dr. Manish Gupta, senior director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind, said the company's Gemini models are already demonstrating “superhuman capabilities” in areas like mathematics, with one model achieving gold medal-level performance on International Math Olympiad problems.

“We believe that you will see capabilities that could be at least arguably termed as AGI, perhaps in the next four to five years,” Gupta told Business Standard in an interview. Much of that development work is being conducted from India. AGI is the stage where an AI system can perform all human cognitive skills better than the smartest human. “We are approaching AGI, where a single model is able to help with so many of these different kinds of cognitive tasks that previously could only be performed by humans. It really unlocks opportunities in so many different areas. There are so many increasingly broad sets of problems. We are already beginning to see superhuman capabilities.”

Localisation Strategy Google recently unveiled AI initiatives targeting India's tech sector at its developer conference, attended by 1,800 developers in Bengaluru. The company announced it would localize data processing for its Gemini 2.5 Flash model within India. The company also partnered with three startups backed by India's AI Mission to develop homegrown models, responding to the government's “Make-in-India” push. Gupta noted that AI research in India is increasingly influencing Google DeepMind’s global development efforts, particularly in making models more computationally efficient. “We are amongst the very few companies that actually have a research presence in India,” said Gupta, noting that Google DeepMind researchers are “at the forefront of tackling many of these problems.”

For instance, Google’s Gemma 3n is a generative AI model designed to run efficiently on everyday devices like phones and laptops. It’s built on a new architecture called MatFormer, which nests smaller models within a larger one—similar to Matryoshka dolls—allowing for flexible, scalable performance across devices. “For different applications or queries, you can choose the appropriate size model. Because if it's a simple query, you don't need the largest model,” Gupta explained. “This has been done out of India.” With the rapid advancement in large language models, Google DeepMind is also prioritizing key research areas for the Indian market. The localized processing strategy targets developers in regulated sectors including healthcare, banking, and government services.

“These models not only need to understand different languages, they also need to understand different cultures... When you're responding to a user, let's say in Assam, you shouldn't just come up with a response in English and simply translate that into Assamese. You have to come up with a response rooted in the cultural context,” said Gupta. Google has introduced an Agricultural Monitoring API that uses satellite imagery and machine learning to track crop data across India, helping developers create farming productivity tools. This includes identifying crop types, field sizes, and sowing and harvesting dates. Startup Collaboration

Google is partnering with BharatGen at IIT Bombay to build indigenous Indic language models for historically underrepresented languages and governance applications. As AI-native startups reshape traditional industries in India, Google also sees more opportunity for collaboration than competition. Many startups are leveraging Google's infrastructure to tackle challenges across education, governance, commerce, and media. For instance, three startups selected by the government's India AI Mission—Sarvam, Soket AI, and Gnani—are now building domestic AI models using Google's open-source Gemini framework. “We don't believe there's one player who can do it all. It really requires a collaborative approach where we partner,” said Gupta.