Garena Free Fire Max: May 21 redeem codes to win in-game rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for May 21, allowing players to claim various in-game rewards for free. By using these codes, players can unlock exclusive items such as limited-time outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other premium features that enhance the gaming experience.

Each code has a limited number of uses and is only valid for a short period, so players are advised to redeem them without delay.

Here’s the current list of available codes along with a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for May 21 are:

ASDF67GHJKL9

HJKL56POIUYT

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

YUIO56BNMLKJ

YUIO34LKJMNB

FFMXTY89VCX2L

ZXCV23BNMLKP

QWER89ASDFGH

CVBN45QWERTY

JHGF01LKJHGF

LKJH67QWERTB

TREW23ASDFGH

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

After a redeem code is successfully used, the associated rewards are sent straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like diamonds or gold, it is credited to the account immediately.

These codes provide access to special in-game items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that upgrade the game’s appearance.

Since each code is restricted to 500 uses per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, players are advised to act quickly to secure their rewards.