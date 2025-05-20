Tech Wrap May 20: Google I/O 2025, Nothing Phone 3 launch, NotebookLM app

Google I/O starts today: Will it be all AI, or will hardware share stage? Google is kicking off its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on May 20 with a keynote address. Although “The Android Show: I/O Edition” has already detailed changes in Android 16, the main event is likely to emphasize enhancements to Gemini and its integration throughout Google’s product range. Still, the possibility of an unexpected hardware announcement remains. Nothing's 'true flagship' Phone 3 is set to launch in July

Google launches AI-powered NotebookLM app for Android, iOS UK-based tech brand Nothing has officially announced that its upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, will make its global debut in July 2025. Described by the company as its first genuine flagship device, the Phone 3 is expected to feature high-end materials, improved performance, and a software experience that “genuinely levels things up.”

Google has brought its NotebookLM app to Android and iOS, broadening access to its AI-enhanced note-taking and research tool. Previously exclusive to desktop since its 2023 release, the mobile version now enables users to generate summaries, analyze documents, and ask questions directly on their smartphones.

At its Build 2025 developer conference held on May 19, Microsoft introduced a wave of AI-based enhancements across its ecosystem. Though many of the new features target developers, several reveal how AI will soon influence daily user interactions with Microsoft services and web browsing.

HP expands OmniBook 5 series with Snapdragon chip-powered AI PCs HP has added new models to its OmniBook 5 series, this time featuring AI-enabled PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X-series processors. This follows a previous release in the same line-up that used AMD chips, and the latest additions include Snapdragon X and X Plus-based Copilot Plus PCs. At Computex 2025, MSI introduced a new version of its Claw A8 handheld gaming device, now powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip. This model supports up to 24GB of DDR5 RAM, slightly less than the 32GB included in the Intel-powered version.

Google is introducing an update to its Translate app, allowing iPhone users to designate it as their default translation service—replacing Apple’s built-in Translate. This update comes following iOS 18.4, which added support for setting default apps for tasks like navigation, music playback, and translation.

Huawei has unveiled its latest device, the MateBook Fold, in China—a foldable laptop featuring an all-screen design. The laptop is just 7.3mm thick when open and 14.9mm when closed. It includes an 18-inch flexible OLED display in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop, runs on HarmonyOS 5, and offers 32GB RAM with 2TB SSD storage. The base model is priced at CNY 23,999.

Google is said to be introducing a new feature in its Gemini app, allowing users to search through previous chats by keyword or topic. As per a report from 9to5Google, the “Search for chats” feature will make it easier for users to revisit earlier questions and interactions.

Apple is reportedly developing its own AI chatbot to keep pace with advancements in artificial intelligence. As cited by 9To5Mac via Bloomberg, internal testing has shown major progress in the chatbot’s capabilities over the past six months. Some Apple insiders now consider the tool to be “on par with recent versions of ChatGPT.”