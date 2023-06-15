Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds three new updates to Maps for travellers. Details here

Glanceable directions allow users to see their route progress without having to unlock their phone

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Google has released several new features for its Google Maps app, as announced in a blog post by the company on Wednesday. Google provided details on some of these features:
Glanceable directions

This feature allows users to see their route progress without having to unlock their phone. Users will be able to track the progress of their trip directly from the lock screen or the route overview. Through this feature, users will be able to stay informed about upcoming turns and updated estimated arrival times (ETAs). This information was previously only available in full navigation mode. Google will automatically update the trip if a user takes an alternative route. Glanceable Directions will be gradually released worldwide this month and will be available for walking, cycling, and driving modes on both Android and iOS devices.
Updates to Recents

Google will save places in users’ Recent highlights even after they close the Google Maps window. The feature is designed to let users take breaks from planning their trips and return to them without losing progress.
Users have the flexibility to remove places they have already viewed, plan multiple trips at once, and share a selection of places — like attractions or hotels — with their travel companions to get their inputs, Christina Tong, a senior product manager at Google Maps, said.

Google Maps will create a customised route that includes all the selected stops, once users have selected the locations they wish to visit. Users are free to choose three or more destinations on the map. This route will be saved in the user's Recent section.
Immersive View

By using AI, Immersive View fuses a vast collection of images to create a multidimensional perspective of various locations with reliable information layered on top.
Google has rolled out Immersive View in four new cities, namely Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice. The tech company is also expanding this feature to include more than 500 renowned landmarks worldwide. With the assistance of the time slider, users can see what the weather will be like at different times of the day.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

