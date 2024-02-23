Home / Technology / Tech News / Google brings AI-powered 'Help me write' tool to Chrome Browser: Details

Google brings AI-powered 'Help me write' tool to Chrome Browser: Details

The feature is only available in the US as an experiment. However, it is expected to roll out in more regions in the coming months

Help me write by Google
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Google is testing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered “Help me write” feature on Chrome browser in the US. Available only in the English language, the feature is currently in the experimental stage and will be available to users enrolled in Google's Experimental AI program on Chrome. For reference, the “Help Me Write” feature is already available on Google Messages, Gmail, Docs, and Keep with some variation

According to Google, Help me write on Chrome helps users draft messages, leave a well-written review or make a formal inquiry on the web. With the feature enabled, users can rewrite existing texts, prompt the writing assistant to generate long-form content, edit responses and more.

How-to opt-in for experimental AI program on Chrome

  • Open Chrome Browser on your computer
  • Select the more > Settings > Experimental AI
  • Within the Experimental AI menu navigate to “Try out experimental AI features” and then enable Help me write
  • Select Relaunch

How-to use Help me write on Chrome

  • Visit a website on Chrome browser and right-click on any open text field
  • Select Help me write from the drop-down menu
  • In the “Help me write” box, enter your prompt. The prompt can be a phrase, question, instruction, or sentence
  • Select Create to generate response
  • If you wish to update or edit the response, highlight the text and go to Help me write
  • To generate another response, select Retry
  • To edit your input, select Edit and then click on Update

As the feature is still in its experimental stage, the response generated could be inaccurate. Users can also rate the writing suggestion in the Help me Write box by selecting the thumbs up or thumbs down option. By selecting thumbs down the user can also provide written feedback to the company.

The company has not provided any information regarding the availability of the feature in other regions. However, it is expected that the Help me write writing suggestion tool will be available in more languages and regions once the experimental stage is completed.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

