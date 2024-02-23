Microsoft brings 'Generative Erase' feature to Photos app on Windows 11, 10

Microsoft has announced that it is adding new artificial intelligence-powered editing tools to its Photos App on Windows. The Generative Erase feature, which the company said can “fix and remove distractions from your photos”, has started rolling-out to Windows Insider users on February 23.

Microsoft also announced that all of the existing Photos App AI-editing features, including Blur background, Remove and Replace background, and Generative erase are rolling-out for ARM64 devices running on Windows 11 operating system. All of these features will roll-out for Windows 10 as well, in the coming days, the company announced.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is Generative Erase

Microsoft has integrated its existing spot fix tool with AI and renamed the tool to “Generative Erase” in the Photos App. According to a press note released by the company, this feature lets users remove unwanted subjects such as background objects or miscellaneous visual clutter from an image.

Compared to the existing Spot Fix tool, Generative Erase leverages Gen-AI to create more seamless and realistic looking results. According to the company, even when erasing larger areas within a picture, the feature manages to fill the space by understanding the surrounding areas for a more natural looking result.

How-to use Generative Erase