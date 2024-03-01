Google Chrome now shows search suggestions even if you are on poor internet

Google has announced three new features related to search suggestions on Chrome for desktop, Android, and iOS platforms. For desktops, the software giant has introduced search suggestions related to your previous searches based on similar things others are looking for. On Android and iOS, the browser now shows more images for suggested searches option and on-device capabilities for search suggestions even when you are connected to a poor internet.

Google has not shared details on the roll out plan, but the above listed features are billed to release globally soon. Below are the details:

Google Chrome: Search suggestions on desktop

On the desktops, the search box on a newly opened tab on Chrome now presents a series of suggestions with images related to previous search requests and what other people are searching for. To explain, Google said, if the user recently raised a search query for “Japchae,” the search box will likely present suggestions for other popular Korean dishes.

Google Search suggestions on desktop



Google Chrome: Search suggestions on Android and iOS

Previously, the Google Chrome browser app on Android and iOS devices only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched a specific product. Now, the browser shows suggestions with images for broader shopping categories and products.

Google search suggestion on smartphone



Moreover, Google said, Chrome browser on both Android and iOS brings improved on-device capabilities to provide better search suggestions even when the device is connected to a poor internet connection. The company has also improved search suggestions in the Incognito Mode.