Google adds Gemini AI assistant to Chrome for Indian users: What's new

Google is rolling out Gemini-powered AI features in the Chrome browser to users in India. The update integrates the Gemini 3.1 model directly into Chrome, allowing users to interact with the Gemini AI assistant while browsing. With the new tools, users can summarise long webpages, compare information across multiple tabs, draft emails through Gmail and even edit images without leaving the browser.

Along with the regional expansion, Google is also adding support for more than 50 additional languages, including several Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. These AI features will initially be available on desktop and iOS devices, and are aimed at helping users complete tasks faster while browsing. Apart from India, Gemini in Chrome is also rolling out to users in New Zealand and Canada.

Gemini in Chrome: What’s new A browsing assistant According to Google, Gemini in Chrome acts like a browsing assistant that users can access without switching tabs. By clicking the icon in the top-right corner of the browser, users can start chatting with Gemini in a side panel while continuing to browse the page they are on. Google said that the assistant can help summarise long articles or research papers, answer questions about the content on a page and even help with tasks like generating quizzes for studying. It can also help modify information, such as suggesting changes to recipes or explaining complex topics. As per the blog, Gemini in Chrome is rolling out to Mac, Windows and Chromebook Plus users.

Integration with Google apps Chrome’s AI features also connect with several Google services such as Gmail, Maps, Calendar and YouTube. These integrations allow users to perform tasks without leaving the page they are browsing. ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Neo, iPhone 17e and more go on sale in India: Price, offers For example, users can open the side panel and ask the AI to draft and send an email through Gmail. They can also check location details from Google Maps, schedule events on Google Calendar or ask questions related to YouTube videos directly from the browser interface. The company stated that the aim is to reduce the need to open multiple tabs or apps while completing everyday online tasks.

Work across tabs Another feature allows Gemini in Chrome to work across multiple open tabs. This means the AI can collect information from several pages and present it in a consolidated format. For instance, if someone is comparing travel packages or shopping for products online, Gemini can summarise the information and even generate comparison tables based on details from different websites. This feature is designed to help users process information faster when researching topics or comparing options online. Image editing with Nano Banana 2 ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17 series to launch on March 11: How to watch live, Expected specs Google has also added Nano Banana 2 to Chrome, which allows users to transform images directly in the browser. Users simply enter a prompt describing the changes they want, and the tool edits the image without requiring them to download or upload files. The feature could be used for tasks like visualising design ideas, such as rearranging furniture in a room before making a purchase.